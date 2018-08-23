Obaseki inspects CBN's school project in Isi, assures host community of judicious use

The Edo State governor, Godwin Obaseki, has assured the people of Isi-North in Uhunmwode Local Government Area of the state that the project executed by Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) located in the area will be put to good use, as the state is in dire need of such structures for building local capacity to solve problems.

Governor Obaseki gave the assurance during an on-the-spot assessment of the completed CBN facilities, which include blocks of furnished classrooms and dormitory in Ward Seven, Isi-North, in Uhunmwode local council.

Obaseki emphasised that his administration would conceptualise plans on how best to utilise the facilities, adding that his administration will embark on the reconstruction of Isi Community Road during the dry season.

He noted: “I was informed of the facilities lying waste here and decided to come and see for myself. I want to assure and appeal to you all to give me three months to come out with a master plan on how best to utilise these facilities. During the dry season, I will make sure that the road linking this community is rehabilitated.”

The governor, who adduced the improper handing over of the project by the CBN to the state as the reason for its non-capture in his administration’s plans, noted that the project would be put to good use.

According to Obaseki: “I came here to see for myself and to see how to put these facilities to best use, as we have urgent need of such structures for an educational institution. It’s very extensive, furnished and we will find use for it.”

Principal of Elahor Grammar School, where the project is sited, Odigie Evbarmwenraya, said the blocks of classrooms and dormitory were fully equipped and officially handed over to the community on completion this year.