NG Election

2019: APC recounts Saraki’s corruption allegations

by James Kwen, Abuja

August 20, 2018 | 2:11 pm
  |     |     |   Start Conversation
Bukola Saraki

Ahead of the 2019 general elections and the declaration of Senate President Bukola Saraki to contest for President on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP his former party, the All Progressives Congress, APC has recounted that he has avalanche of corruption allegations.   APC rechoed its call on anti graft agencies to swiftly…

login to view this content or Register here
Tags: , , , ,

by James Kwen, Abuja

August 20, 2018 | 2:11 pm
  |     |     |   Start Conversation

Big Read |  
Analysis

90 [ninety] candles for Dr. J.K. Randle

Continued from last week. When John Campbell served as the Ambassador of the United States of America to Nigeria from...


Top 100 (300 x250)

Top Stories

BRIU

WSE

Election Banner