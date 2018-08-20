NG Election
2019: APC recounts Saraki’s corruption allegations
Bukola Saraki
Ahead of the 2019 general elections and the declaration of Senate President Bukola Saraki to contest for President on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP his former party, the All Progressives Congress, APC has recounted that he has avalanche of corruption allegations. APC rechoed its call on anti graft agencies to swiftly…
90 [ninety] candles for Dr. J.K. Randle
Continued from last week. When John Campbell served as the Ambassador of the United States of America to Nigeria from...