2019: Buhari not fit to rule – ADP

The Action Democratic Party (ADP) has said that incumbent President Muhamamdu Buhari, was not mentally sound to seek re-election in the 2019 general election.

National Chairman of the party, Yusuf Sanni, stated this yesterday in an interview with BusinessDay, while reacting to media report on the 800 meters trekking of the President from the Eid praying ground to his private residence in Daura Katsina State on Tuesday, noting that the All Progressives Congress (APC) had taken the country back into the dark era by putting physical fitness ahead other requirements for the position of the President in the country.

“It is not about physical fitness, we are talking about mental capacity, which would move the country to the next level and the President does not have it.

“If he likes let him trek from here to Abuja to Lagos that would not solve our problems. What we are saying is that he does not have the intelligent to move us forward; that is why we should not be talking about him coming back because the country has stagnated,” Sanni said.

Speaking further, Sanni said that Nigerians were tired of the APC because it had performed woefully since it assumed power, while the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) which ruled the country for sixteen years had equally contributed to the current woes of the country.

Speaking on the rumoured alliance between the ADP and the APC, he denied signing any accord to present a joint candidate with the ruling party for the 2019 general election, stressing that the party’s ideology was different from the APC’s. He further said that he could not rule out alliance with a progressive political party for the 2019 general election.

“The party is not in any accord with the APC; we would never go into accord with them; our ideology is different and we are working to reposition the country and offer ourselves as an alternative platform for the country.

“Nigerians are tired of the APC; you would see that in the voting pattern next year. They and PDP put us in this mess,” Sanni added.

Iniobong Iwok