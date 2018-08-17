NG Election
2019 General Elections: INEC releases elections notice in Lagos
As part of its preparations for the 2019 general elections, the Independent National Electoral (INEC) in Lagos State on Friday published the notice of elections at its State office, INEC Local Government offices, and state Registration Areas. INEC gave this directive in a statement issued by its spokesperson, Mr Femi Akinbiyi. “The action is in…
|
Big Read |
|
Analysis
Why hotel room rates may not reach the $300 mark soon
With a seeming scramble for market share by international brands, the Nigerian hotel market is truly burgeoning. The market features...