2019: Widows endorse Ayade for second term 

Ahead of the 2019 general election, widows numbering over 10,000 across the Southern Senatorial District of Cross River State have pledged to ensure that Governor Ben Ayade is returned in 2019.

The widows, who came under the aegis of Southern Senatorial District Widows Association, converged on the premises of the Ministry of Women Affairs to express solidarity with the governor’s ambition. They sang songs praising Ayade for identifying with their plight.

Coordinator of the group, Madam Grace Efiwat, in her remarks, commended the governor for “his love for widows” adding “this is the first time in the history of our state for government to create a department called Department of Widows Affairs with a personal assistant to advise and recommend to government on how to help solve widows’ many challenges. To Ayade, we say, carry go our digital governor”

Efiwat said her group was particularly grateful to Ayade for making it possible for a widow, in the person of Abbey Ukpikpen, wife of the late Cross River State House of Assembly member, Stephen Ukpukpen, to emerge victorious in the just concluded by-election for Obudu State Constituency.

Addressing the widows, Commissioner for Women Affairs, Stella Odey, commended them for their resolve to stand with the governor in 2019, saying the determination to endorse him was to reciprocate Ayade’s fatherly disposition of ensuring that widows’ condition of living were enhanced.

“To prove that His Excellency has special place in his heart for widows, he established the Garment Factory of which more than 70 percent of workers there are widows so as to ameliorate the suffering of being left behind by a loving spouse.

“Recently, he ensured a widow occupies the seat of her late husband in the House of Assembly to, at least, help in taking care of the children our brother, Hon. Stephen left behind,” she said.

Also speaking, Special Assistant to the Governor of Widows Affairs, Imelda Alexis Asikpo, promised to channel all issues surrounding widows’ challenges to the governor and assured them of good response.

MIKE ABANG, Calabar