NG Election
Buhari committed to use of PVC, Card Reader in 2019 elections
Buhari
The Presidency on declared on Wednesday that the President, Muhammadu Buhari is fully committed to the use of Permanent Voters Card and the Card Reader for the 2019 general election. This is just as the Presidency declared that the allegations that the President has declined assent to the Electoral Act(Amendment) bill ,because of…
|
Big Read |
|
Analysis
Eligible customers: Implementing the declaration
The Electric Power Sector Reform Act (EPSRA) of 2005 sets the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI) on the journey towards...