Buhari re-election receives boost from SMASEDMAN

The re-election bid of President Muhammadu Buhari in the 2019 general elections has received a major boost despite the mounted opposition against its realisation.

This is as the Surgical and Medical, Laboratory, Allied and Scientific Equipment Dealers and Manufacturers Association of Nigeria, SMASEDMAN threw its weight behind Buhari’s second term in office.

SMASEDMAN noted that the President deserves a second term in office in view of the remarkable success achieved in the socio-economic development of the country, particularly in the fight against corruption.

The group’s position was contained in a communiqué jointly issued by its National President and Secretary, Nwokeafor Worthyman and Mohammed Idris respectively at the end of its Annual General Meeting (AGM) held in Abuja.

According to the communiqué, “all the registered members of the association should support the present administration of APC and President Muhammadu Buhari in the 2019 forth coming general elections.

“A call should be made on all patriotic Nigerians at home and in the diaspora to also support President Muhammadu Buhari, come 2019.

“That President Muhammadu Buhari deserves a second term in office in view of the remarkable success achieved in the Socio-economic development of the country, viz: – Fight against corruption”, the communiqué read in parts.

The association observed that Buhari’s administration has witnessed improved security especially Boko Haram insurgency, education, agriculture, healthcare delivery supported by adequate funding through the basic healthcare provision fund to the tune of N55.1 billion among others.

SMASEDMAN also stressed that in order to complete some of the ongoing projects and consolidate the gains so far achieved for the good of the entire Nigerian citizens, a second term in office becomes very necessary come 2019.

The AGM of the Association was convened in compliance with the relevant clauses in the Articles of the Association as provided by Corporate Affairs Commission.

Various members from across the country attended the meeting in order to receive the annual reports/accounts, deliberate on matters arising, including the political developments in the country as well as the overall progress of the Association.