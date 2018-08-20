Court restrains APC NWC from conducting another state congress in C/ River

The Federal Capital Territory High Court 14 has restrained the All Progressives Congress (APC) and members of the National Working Committee (NWC) and their agents from conducting any state congress, ward or local government congress in Cross River State in perpetuity pending the determination of the substantive suit.

In a suit No FCT/HC/CV/106/2018 between Sylvester Okpo, APC Cross River Southern Senatorial Vice Chairman, Regina Takon, APC ex officio and Charles Esasim, APC Cross River State Youth Leader as plaintiffs and APC Nigeria as defendant, the Court ordered as follows and signed by Justice O.A Musa.

“That an order is hereby made restraining the defendant either by itself, any committee, privies by whatever name called or any organ of the party except national convention, from purporting to nullify the congress of the Cross River State of the defendant or in any manner interfere, suspend or breach the rights and privileges of the claimants as the state executive officers, or other Local Government and Ward officers of the All Progressives Congress in Cross River State pending the determination of the substantive case in the originating summons.”

It is hereby ordered that the time with which the defendant may enter appearances and file defense is abridged to 14 days from service of the originating process, that an order for accelerated hearing is hereby granted. Case was adjourned to 25th October, 2018 for definite hearing, the justice ruled.

Speaking to Journalists on Monday at the APC Secretariat, Francis Ekpeyong Cross River State Secretary of APC, confirmed the injunction slammed on the party saying “I am here to address you holistically having observed that our brothers from the other side are struggling to annul congress who think that there is faction in APC Cross River State with some members of the NWC. We are happy that the honorable has granted a perpetual injunction restraining them and their agent from conducting any purported congress in the state with less than 15 days to party congress.”

Ekpeyong appealed to those concerns to obey the court order and avoid bloodbath in the state. He hinted that all the security chiefs have been notified including the electoral body the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the state.

MIKE ABANG, Calabar