Guber race: I’ll implement the blueprint drawn by Gombe founding fathers – Garba

Haruna Garba is a former ambassador, senator and career civil servant. In this interview with some select journalists, Garba spoke of his desire to make Gombe a better place when he becomes governor of the state, and that he would implement two remaining agenda of the founding fathers of the state. Zebulon Agomuo here, brings you some Excerpts:

How has it been since you left active service as an ambassador and senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria?

Well, I was a senator before becoming an ambassador, and I was senator between 2007 and 2012 and I was an ambassador to Kuwait and Bahrain in the kingdom of the Arab land between 2012 and 2015. And I think it was very educating, an exciting experience and it was very wonderful to work at those levels as a citizen of Gombe State first, and as a Nigerian

You want to be the governor of Gombe State? In a very simple word, why do you want to be the governor of the state?

Well, in my earlier interview, I said that there is agitation by some people that I should come and contest because they think so far in all the places I have worked it has been very beautiful and people are very proud of that. My records have been very good and untainted, and I have never been found wanting in any of those assignments whatever. Let me list them for you: I was with the Standard Bank as a cashier and I later moved to Ashaka Cement Company as a sales distribution accountant and later came back to the ADP where I later rose to be the financial controller in the Bauchi State Agricultural Development Programme. In fact, I was the first accountant general of Gombe State and after that I became the commissioner for finance in Gombe and the chairman of the investment company.

In all these appointments I held, I was never found wanting in the course of discharging my duty for the state and country and it has been a source of pride for anybody who knows me and I think it has been a wonderful experience and my thanks go to Almighty ALLAH for preserving my life to serve my country and my land.

If eventually you become the governor of Gombe State. What would be your focus?

Well, let me tell you that first and foremost, in 1995 when we mooted the idea of having our own state we had drawn up what is known as a blue print, and I think the previous governors of the state- three military and three civilian governors- they have all tried their best but I believe there is one or two items on the blue print which I will like to work upon to see to their actualisation. It is my own desire to consolidate on all those gains and also achieve more of what has been designed in our blue print.

What are the two agenda that are yet to be implemented as designed by the founding fathers of Gombe State?

Let me tell you that I believe that for now it is not good for me to give out the secret of some of the things we want to do because I don’t want some other persons to hijack it; may be, in due course, when I become the governor then I can to tell you but for now I think I better keep it so that people don’t pounce on it.

By September 28, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in all the states of the country will be nominating their governorship candidates. How prepared are you towards September 28, 2018?

Having declared my intent to contest as a governor; we are now goinground to tell various delegates that they should please, when the nomination comes up in September, give us the chance because I believe that my records are there for everybody to see.

What is your take on the political developments in the country; particularly the decampments?

Well, my own position is very clear; I believe that there is need for people to take caution. I believe there is need for us to play the game of politics neatly so that people will not be insinuating one or two things. It is very unfortunate that we are having developments that will not do any good to anybody. And I believe we can forge ahead and make this country a better place for everybody. And I pray that we all consolidate our gains so that we shall move forward. I am worried somehow and I think there is a need for a lot of caution so that we have peace in this country.

The battle for the PDP ticket in Gombe is going to be for contenders, heavyweights and moneybags. How prepared are you for the race come September 28?

You see, the name Haruna Garba alone is an institution and everybody in Gombe State knows Haruna Garba very well for his services to the state and the country at large. I think I have done so many wonderful things for Gombe State, including the creation of the state and may be, for over forty years now I have been doing that. We shall meet on the battle field.

What is your slogan for this race?

Yes, for sure, ours will be surely the consolidation of the gains of what the governor has done so far. And one of the ways is that we have followed very carefully all the achievements in Gombe. And our intention is to continue wherever he is going to stop when I become the governor and Gombe State will be truly transformed.

What is your message to Gombe people and Nigerians as a whole as the 2019 general election draws nearer?

Well, the number one message is that people should make sure they get their permanent voters card. It is therefore, my own appeal not only to the people of Gombe but to all Nigerians to ensure that they have their own PVCs because that is going to be very important to vote for that person you love.