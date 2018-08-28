Kwankwaso denied use of Eagle Square for declaration

Former Kano state Governor, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso has reportedly been denied access to the use of the popular Eagle Square for his Wednesday’s presidential declaration in Abuja.

At the time of filing this report, the federal authorities, which denied the lawmaker from Kano the use of the facility was yet yo give reasons for the decision to deny him use the facility

But a source told our correspondent on Tuesday that the presidential aspirant of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), had marshalled his massive red-cap wearing Kwankwassiyya movement to storm the venue, which the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) perceives as a threat.

Kwankwaso dumped the APC on July 24 and returned to the PDP to seek presidential ambition.

Innocent Odoh, Abuja