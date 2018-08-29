Nigeria’s elite use power against our collective interest – Moghalu

A presidential Aspirant and former deputy governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria and in next year’s general elections, Kingsley Moghalu has disclosed that our elites use power against the collective interest of the nation.

He emphasized that the elites whom he called hegemons have perpetuated political fraud against the country and have to be retired next year so that the country can successfully forge ahead.

Moghalu, who is running on the platform of the Young Progressives Party (YPP) made this known in Calabar during a town hall meeting with the people of Cross River State as part of his enlightenment campaign ahead of next year’s elections.

According to him, “political power in Nigeria is a game that is played by tribal hegemons. They are all seeking hegemony on behalf of their tribe. This is political 419.

“These politicians that we must retire in 2019 are only out for one thing which is their stomach. They believe that they own Nigeria, they and their children. They use ethnicity and religion but when they get the power, even the members of their ethnic group and the members of their religion do not fare better. So they use us to get to power for their selfish purpose”, he said.

He emphasized that Nigeria is not yet a nation and quest for real nationhood is one of the fundamental problems facing the country which his presidency is out to address.

“Nigeria is not yet a nation and we can only become great when we become a real nation. Nation building is a process of creating a national identity using the power of the state hence the first task that faces this country is nation building and this is one of the cardinal programmes of the YPP.

“For a leader to be able to build a nation, we must rise above the things that are limiting us. When our worldview is determined by your ethnicity, then you cannot build Nigeria and become a part of the problem rather than the solution. This is why our identity is first and foremost the political identity of citizenship of the federal republic of Nigeria”, he disclosed.

He said he is offering himself to provide leadership beyond politics but to fix Nigeria’s economy and fix jobs for the youths, young men and women who have gone out of universities but whose dream has been broken by bad leadership, selfishness and corruption which is at play today.

As part of his plans for massive youth employment, his administration will establish an N1trillion venture capital fund for enterprising youths in the country thereby creating massive employment opportunities. He said from the next dispensation, Nigerians should have leaders who understand economics because a leader who does not understand an economy cannot create jobs.

