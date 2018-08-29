Senate President: APC pushes for Akpabio to succeed Saraki

Indications emerged last night that former Peoples Democratic Party PDP, Minority Leader, Godswill Akpabio is being taunted to succeed Bukola Saraki as next senate President, should Saraki resigns or be impeached

BusinessDay reliably gathered from inside sources at the All Progressive Congress APC, caucus meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

BusinessDay gathered President Buhari had at the meeting expressed displeasure over the way the party which still control majority in the National Assembly was losing out in the leadership struggle in the National Assembly

Current Senate President, Bukola Saraki who recently defected to the main opposition PDP could not attend the meeting, but Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, who is still a member of APC , also shunned the meeting.

“The President is supporting Akpabio for the position because of his vast experience as a politician and he has the necessary leadership qualities to drive the party’s policies” our source said.

BusinessDay also gathered that the party is in a hurry to assume leadership of the National Assembly as several requests from the presidency, many of which holds the key for the party’s success at the 2019 general elections were lying unattended to at the National Assembly.

At the end of the over three hours meeting, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Godswill Akpabio, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, Senate Leader, Ahmed Lawan and the Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters ( Senate) Ita Enang later met separately at the foyer of the President’s office to map out strategy on how to actualize the plans.

BusinessDay gathered that President Buhari is backing Akpabio, a former Governor of Akwa Ibom to strengthen the APC control of the National Assembly as well as balance federal character, while Ahmed Lawan will still retain his position as Senate Leader.

The meeting which started at 8.30pm inside the New Banquet Hall of the Presidential villa, Abuja also had in attendance, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Secretary to Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha; the APC; National Chairman of the APC, Adams Oshiomhole; and the National Leader of the APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu; and Chief Bisi Akande.

Others were serving State Governors including those of Borno, Jigawa, Niger, Plateau, Kogi, Adamawa, Ondo, Kano, Ogun, Oyo, Katsina, Osun, Yobe, Nasarawa, Kebbi, Imo, and Lagos.

Also at the meeting were former APC National Chairman, John Odigie-Oyegun; former Enugu State Governor, Sylva Chime; former Edo State Governor, Osunbor; former Senate President, Ken Nnamani, former Ekiti State governor, Niyi Adebayo, former Akwa Ibom State Governor, Goodwill Akpabio, former Bayelsa State Governor, Sylva Timipre; former Delta state governor, Emmanuel Udiaghan, Don Etiebet, and the Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed.

Other attendees included Also at the meeting were Segun Oni, Femi Gbajabiamila, former Delta State Governor, Emmanuel Uduaghan, former Ebonyi State Governor, Martin Elechi, former Borno State Governor, Alimodu Sheriff, former Lagos State Governor, Buba Marwa, Lawrence Onoja, Jim Nwobodo, Kabiru Gaya.

The meeting was expected to deliberate on the party’s programmes of activities for 2019 general election.

Tony Ailemen, Abuja.