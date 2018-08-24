The Continental free trade area (CFTA)

The Continental Africa Trade Area is a single Continental Market for goods and services with free movement of business, persons and investments.The objectives are, among others, to pave the way for accelerating the establishment of the Continental Customs Union and the African Customs Union; expand Intra-Africa Trade through better harmonisation and co-ordination of trade liberation and facilitation regimes and instruments across Africa; resolve the challenges of multiple and overlapping membership and expedite the regional and continental markets; enhance competitiveness at the industry and enterprise levels through exploiting opportunities for scale production; and provide access and better reallocation of resources across the continental market.

Background

The free trade started many years ago since the birth of African Union – in various discussions, comments and presentations at conferences such as the Abuja Declaration, among others.

The 18th ordinary session of the Assembly of Heads of State and Government of the African Union held in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia in January 2012 adopted a decision to establish a Continental Free Trade Area (CFTA). The Summit also endorsed the Action Plan on Boosting Intra-Africa Trade Area (BIAT) which identifies seven clusters: trade policy, trade facilitation, productive capacity, trade related infrastructure, trade finance, trade information, and factor market integration. The CFTA is expected to bring together all the 55 African countries with a combined population of more than One Billion people and a combined Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of more than $3.4 Trillion.

The CFTA was launched on Wednesday March 21, 2018 when the Agreement was signed by 44 Countries at an Extra-Ordinary Summit of the African Union in Kigali, Rwanda. Nigeria was absent at the Summit as the Head of State, President Muhammadu Buhari, dropped the country’s decision at the last minute (three days before the date of the meeting) not to sign because Nigeria is not ready, and that there is need for more consultation and buy-in from Nigerians especially the organised private sector. At the 31st African Union Summit in Nouakchoth, South Africa, Sierra Leone, Namibia, Lesotho and Burundi signed the Agreement.

The main objectives of the CFTA are to create a single continental market for goods and services with free movement of business, persons and investments. This is expected to pave the way for accelerating the establishment of the Customs Union; expand Intra-African Trade through better harmonisation and co-ordination of trade liberalisation; and facilitation of instruments across Africa in general. The CFTA is also expected to enhance competitiveness at the industry and enterprise levels through exploitation of opportunities for scale production, continental market access and better reallocation of resources. It is said that the establishment of the CFTA and the implementation of the Action Plan on Boosting Intra-African Trade (BIAT) provides a comprehensive framework to pursue African trade flows from 2012 and January 2022.

The Agreement requires members to remove tariffs from 90% of goods allowing free access to commodities, goods and services across the continent.

It is estimated, according to the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (ECA), that the Agreement will boost Intra-African trade by 52% percent by 2022.

In Nigeria, there are arguments for and against signing the Agreement. It is useful to consider some of them but space will not permit us to deal extensively with the issues raised.

The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), the Nigeria Labour Congress ,some academicians, some stakeholders opposed Nigeria joining just as the Nigeria Association of Chamber of Commerce lndustry ,Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA) some academicians and other commentators supported. Their position can be summarised as follows:

President Muhammadu Buhari, in refusing to sign the Agreement, said he was delaying signature to the Agreement to widen and deepen consultation among the stakeholders. He said, “Trading is important and the terms of trade are important. Therefore, there is a need to ensure that our national interest as well as our regional and international obligations are balanced.” He further said that with a country as big as Nigeria, with a population of about 200 million people, there is need to carry all stakeholders along in the process of entering such agreement.

On the government side, the position appears to be that “There are advantages of our being there, but we must ensure to get the best possible terms for Nigeria. Our market could be a real target, our local manufacturing could become unprofitable and our agricultural advantage could be reversed” (Remarks by Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, at the quarterly meeting of the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBE) in Abuja, 2018).

The Nigerian Traders Association (NTA), while agreeing that the Agreement has some advantages for Nigeria, however suggested that we should be mindful of legal, structural, operational and other implications.

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) described the Agreement as “neo-liberal policy. A statement credited to the NLC President, Comrade Ayuba Wubba, said, “the policy initiative, for instance, would make it possible for foreign airline to directly do local schedule flights without employing Nigerians.” He also raised the issue of the Government not consulting the relevant stakeholders on the possible impact of the Trade Agreement.

The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) rejected the government’s move to sign the Agreement until proper consultations and inputs from all interest groups have been received on issues concerning market access and enforcement of rules of origin were addressed.

Some argue that the treaty would negatively impact government revenue and social welfare as elimination of all tariffs among African countries would erode the treasury of the trading states by up to $4.1 Billion annually and deepen poverty with millions of Africans potentially exposed to starvation and death.

Others, particularly among the poorest economies, are afraid that the benefits in the free area may not be equitably distributed among economies.

The Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA) urged the Federal Government to sign the Agreement in order to maximise the economic benefits of the initiative.

The African Development Bank in a presentation by its President, Dr. Akinwunmi Adesina said that the Bank fully back the Continental Free Trade for Africa and called for opening up of Africa. “Lets thrive together” he said.

Nigeria has its challenges including the state of our industrial base, infrastructure, non-competitive manufacturing activities, import, and leadership, among others.





The view of the writer is that we should note the following:

The Continental Market will make it possible to compete with the big emerging countries of the South. These are the

The current Intra-Africa Trade is $128.25 Billion, up by 5.6% between 2016 and 2017. Its share in the total volume of the continent’s trade remains weak.

For 2017, this fell to less than 15% of all trade on the Continent, amounting to $907.63 Billion (Afrexim Bank 2018).

With CFTA, it is estimated that we can expect a growth of more than 50% in the Intra-African trade by 2022.The CFTA is expected to increase GDP by between 1 and 6 percent, which is expected to broaden the tax base and boost revenue collection from other sources.

If Africa speaks with one voice, our influence will be stronger than 55 voices.

We can change the course of events and have more influence in the affairs of the world in the new block of One Africa Market

Nigeria cannot be an on-looker in a market of 1.2 Billion people with a combined Gross Domestic Product of more than $2 Trillion.

On January 23,2018 Africa countries signed the Single African Air Transport Market (SAATM) as one of the 12 projects to deepen African trade and integration.

There is an argument that until we get it right, we should not sign. But the question is when are we going to get it right? We must remember that he who fights and runs away, leaves to fight another day. We must realise that we have strength so we have weaknesses. We must do a through SWOT analysis to determine our (Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threats)

There is need for driving inclusive growth and sustainable development. Africa is seen as the destination of the 4th Industrial Revolution and the next phase of Africa’s growth is expected to be driven by private sector investment, development, trade, innovation, technologies and knowledge that bring about broad based benefits to millions of its people. It is said that the days of aid are over and “Africa is now the highway to boosting Africa’s prosperity without borders among the African nations.”

In deciding to be or not to be a member, Nigeria should take cognisance of issues such as:

Industrialisation

Industrialisation is key to the successful implementation of a Continental Free Trade Agreement. The Industrial policies that are needed to impact the Agreement must consider competition, diversification, productivity and economic issues.

Human capital

The manufacturing sector needs skilled, capable, healthy workers. Policy makers must bear in mind that we are in a world of knowledge, digital, technology, creativity, among others. We need to adjust our education curricula to ensure that skills are adapted to the market and should include special attention to the youths who constitute over 60 percent of Nigeria population.

There should be focus on skills acquisition, capacity building for entrepreneurship, skills upgrading through continuous education, promotion of science, technology, engineering, mathematics and entrepreneurship as well as vocational and on the job training. In short, we should develop human capital necessary for the industrialisation of Nigeria and Africa. We must know that “Youth Unemployment is Africa’s Greatest Leadership Challenge “(Tony Elumelu).

Cost of doing business

It is necessary to bring the cost of doing business down – addressing infrastructural facilities – roads, power, security, financing, bureaucratic restrictions, corruption, dispute settlement, property rights, land use, among others. We should also ensure effectiveness of our special economic zones.

Supply network

There is need to ensure competitive networks, easing trade restrictions, integrating regional and continental trade networks, increasing our ability to develop sophisticated products, encouraging small and medium size business, d

eveloping, encouraging and addressing the informal sectors.

Domestic actions/demands

The local market is very important in the scheme. We have a market of about 200 Million and a situation where what will see around are imported goods, manufactured from other countries thereby creating job opportunities for their citizens should concern us. There is urgent need to create jobs, increase individual and household incomes. Higher purchasing power for households will increase the size of the domestic market given the rapid growth of the demand of manufactured goods.

Knowledge and skilled gaps

There are evidences of knowledge and skilled gaps in the areas of market access, regulations and requirements on global requirements on importation of food, product quality, assurance/control-packaging, labelling, grading, standardization, traceability, competitiveness, among others. ln short we must be ahead of what the markets want and realise the sovereignty of the consumer.

Investment in human capital

We need to train officials from relevant ministries, agencies, private organizations, academia and non-governmental organizations in the basic skills required for international negotiators and practitioners. Trade has become an important tool for economic growth and sustainable development.Our people must be knowledgeable on the trading and operational systems, learn the ropes and be masters of the game.

Trade issues must be properly addressed as the Agreement involves understanding and knowledge of the present and future issues. Trade can promote growth, reduce poverty and create vast opportunities especially in the professional and service areas. There is need to develop capacity to take advantage of available market access and evidence-based trade analysis on specific commodities and sectors. Professional services will be an area that can benefit our people – lawyers, accountants, doctors etc.

Business engagement in continental integration

We must take cognisance of business engagement in the Continental Integration and we must, in our overall action, consider the framework for business engagement in regional and continental Integration in the following areas:

Continental Business to Business Advocacy for Trade within the Continent Advocacy for Trade outside the Continent.

Legislative issues

There is need to carry the legislative arm of the government into the understanding of the Agreement. It is clear that there are many laws that will affect the implementation of the Agreement. We must therefore do a critical review of our laws and regulations in the light of a paradigm shift in our local, regional and continental dealings.

Resources

Industrialisation requires time, skills and finance. We must encourage heavy investment in our manufacturing process and this requires investment driven by the private sector. Government policies should facilitate access to finance through such mechanism as Bonds for private sector, venture funds/capital, mobilisation of domestic resources, control of illicit funds flows, encouraging proper management of state revenues and investment to stimulate inclusive economic growth and sustainable development.

I believe that if we provide the right environment, consistent in our policy and implementation and above all be patriotic in our ways, we shall be set to take over the leadership of the Continental trade.

Research and development

There is need for government and business (organised private sector) to facilitate research and development, enable technological innovation, increase competitiveness, facilitate co-operation among academic, business associations – chambers of commerce, trade, industry and the organized private sector. We must appreciate that Knowledge now rules the world and we must invest in intellectual capital while at the same time our academic must be ready to work closely with the private sector to meet the needs of the market.

Policy formulation, analysis and public advocacy

We see the need for encouraging collaboration between government as policy formulators and implementers, private sector and other stakeholders. For example, a Trade Policy that started in 2012, and at the point of signing the Agreement in 2018, was when the stakeholders knew about it creates a serious gap. If the Advocacy groups such as the Manufacturers Association, Chambers of Commerce and other Trade Groups were involved and carried along over the negotiation period, Nigeria would have benefitted from the shared knowledge, shared experience and a good “buy-in” should have been established, save the huge cost of going round the country for awareness and education.

The CFTA, no doubt, can foster industrialisation, unlock the manufacturing potential, boost the continental negotiation block with other regions: EU, USA etc and create a big market.

Negotiating issues

Nigeria is lucky to have as head of its Negotiating team, a seasoned, experience, and well respected Ambassador Dr. Chiedu Osakwe. I recall his brilliant presentation at the Multilateral Trading System and Africa’s Stake in it as the WTO System co-ordinator LDCs/IFGroups in 2000.The programme was organised by the then Federal Ministry of Commerce in collaboration with office of the United States Trade Representative (USTR) and the United States Agency for International Development (USAID). He was also the co-ordinator of the Negotiating Team of the CFTA.

We believe that there is need to bring to the negotiation specific country issues, projected gains and losses, appropriate negotiating framework request and offer process, our defensive and offensive mandates, among others.

There are still many steps to be taken before the Agreement can be fully ratified and implemented. Negotiators need to prepare a list of products – specific rules of origin, determine how several aspects of modalities regarding both goods and services will be applied in practice and develop and agree on their respective schedules of commitments. Ratification is only the beginning and Nigeria needs to continue to engage with others as this is crucial to the success of CFTA.

There is need for private sector involvement to explain their role and put their requests on the table. The private sector knows where the shoe pinches. It is evident that the success of the Agreement will, to a great extent, depend on the private sector as engine of growth and development. Our private sector must work with different experts and see this as investment that will bring positive return on invest and growth in their business.

Collaboration among the private sector

The time has come for a strong and unified private sector body to speak with one voice. We must have a similar body like the Confederation of British Industry (CBI) in England and other similar bodies. This will be a key advocacy group with the mandate of the whole of the organised private sector having a strong “voice.”





Recommendations

There is need for regular consultations with major stakeholders in formulating and implementing our national trade matters;

There is need for continuous advocacy and political action;

There should be active legislative involvement in trade related matters;

There should be effective co-ordination of public, private and civil society involvement on trade matters;

The inter-ministerial co-operation and collaboration is necessary for national consensus;

We must protect Nigeria’s interest in the overall negotiation, operations and implementation of the Agreement;

Nigeria should design effective price policy and implementation for agricultural products within the Agreement;

Nigeria should have a position on phasing the liberalisation;

Nigeria should invest in knowledge and capacity building of its institutions and people.

Nigeria should sign the Agreement while addressing the challenges enumerated above.

Conclusion

The train of the Continental Free Trade Area is on the track. Nigeria cannot afford to be left behind. We must board the train, learn the robes in the short term and strive to be at the head as soon as possible.

The Agreement has its challenges and opportunities. We believe that on balance, Nigeria should sign it while taking positive actions to address the challenges which, if well addressed, will lead to Nigeria benefitting from the Agreement.

We must invest in human capacity development. Let us educate and develop the skills and talents of our youth and children. Without an educated youth, we shall be sitting on a keg of gun power with restless youth. With education and training we will be creating leaders with skills who can create value and face the challenges.

We must realise that the world is changing at a fast rate and knowledge is at the heart of development. It is only through partnership and collaboration that we can master the challenge of the future – trade, climate change, sustainable development, the digital world and poverty eradication.

* Prince Lekan Fadina is Chairman, Centre for Trade Practitioners, an independent think thank and policy centre for trade,diplomacy,strategic studies and sustainable development. The Centre focusses on analysis of critical country,regional and global specific challenges and opportunities.

Prince Fadina is a negotiator in the United Nations System and was one of the globalexperts that negotiated the Climate Change Fund in Paris, France(2015)

LEKAN FADINA, cismevision@gmail.com

