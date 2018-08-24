Pension arrears and Osun state

Pension arrears are not peculiar to Osun state and most states in Nigeria are presently indebted to retirees. There was accumulation of pension arrears between 1993 and 2011 in Osun State due to the non-payment of pensioners. I am worried over the huge pension and gratuity burden successive administrations had been battling with since the state’s creation. The effect of pension and gratuities on Osun is so high and more than any other state in the region. Osun State Governor, Rauf Aregbesola had disclosed that 80 percent of the total income generated by the state in the past 7 years of his administration was spent on payment of salary of workers and pension of retirees in the state. Aregbesola said the insinuation by his opponents that his administration spent 80 percent of the state income on developmental projects ‎against welfare and salaries of workers as untrue and hogwash.

The Governor said over N220 billion Naira has been spent between November 2010 to October 2017 on payment of salaries and pensions. He held that ‎more than 70 percent of the income of the state of Osun from whatever source has been spent on payment of workers salary and pensions and that less than N60 billion naira had been spent on developmental projects.

THE House of Representatives recently urged the Federal Government to intervene in the current crisis of unpaid pension arrears threatening the lives of Nigerians’ retired senior citizens. The House resolution followed a motion moved by Hon. Toby Okechukwu and six others, entitled, “Urgent Need for Intervention in the Current Crises of Unpaid Pension Arrears Threatening the Lives of Nigeria’s Retired Senior Citizens.”

According to him, in annual budgetary appropriation exercises, no provision was made for accrued benefits of pensioners under the Contributory Pension Scheme and Defined Benefits Scheme (DBS). He averred that, under the Contributory Pension Scheme, retirees who retired since 2015 have not been paid their pensions due to the failure of the Federal Government to contribute its statutory share of 5% to the Pension Redemption Fund in line with the Pension Reform Act 2014 amounting to a total of N285,946,669,881.00 only.

The lawmaker also expressed worries that pensioners under the Defined Benefits Scheme (DBS) which include the Police, Pensions, the Nigerian Customs Service, Nigeria Immigration Service, Nigeria Prisons Service, Civil Service and other parastatals are yet to be paid their 33% accrued arrears amounting to about N174 billion. He said that, “the delay in payment of pension arrears has resulted in dire situations where pensioners are wallowing in penury, sickness, hopelessness and regret for serving their fatherland diligently only to be abandoned by government upon retirement,” he noted.

Some Osun Pensioners’ behaviour is business-as-usual in a group run by some Osun political “godfathers,” or political elites who sponsor people to run down the government. I am saddened by the mad (talking of madness) campaign of calumny raging against Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola.Governor Rauf Aregbesola increased the amount being paid as pension by 500 per cent in 2011. The problem of regular payment of gratuity is not peculiar to Osun; it is a national problem and the government has shown its readiness to pay the gratuity as soon as the state’s finances improve. It is on record that this group of pensioners had, at one time or the other in the past, lied against the Government of the State of Osun; and in specific reference they had alleged that government collected a tranche of the Paris Club refund and diverted it, only for government to wait for a whole month before the actual release of the fund.

There has hardly been any month that his critics had spared him and his government even though no one can deny that he has from day one remained very active. Across the state, a campaign of falsehood has reached a crescendo of late, from the laughable to the distracting; and everything is being thrown at it, from religion to national security.

The pensioners claim they are on a mission to rescue Osun State. It is important that the people begin to show serious interest not only in the party in power but the oppositions too who are using pensioners.

This is because the strength of a nation’s democracy is in how vibrant the opposition is. For many discerning minds, the greatest threat to Osun’s democratic culture and obstacle to a rapid socio-economic development is not the actions or inactions of the party in power.

It is clear that the so-called pensioners group is obvious liars who were hired to stage protest during Governor Aregbesola’s mother burial and few days to Osun West Senatorial by- election. Their incessant political protests are unbecoming of a retired civil servant who ought to be placed and respected as a senior citizen. We know the set of pensioners that are protesting, it is not the entire pensioners of the state. Pensioners are being used by political blackmailers.

Instead of engaging in dialogue with government on issues bothering their minds as to how their benefits would be paid, they resulted in militant approach known to be orchestrated by opposition; telling lies and character assassination capable of destabilizing the peace of the state. The pensioners group is a fraction of those who retired from service in 2012 to avoid being part of the Contributory Pension Scheme. They are the set of pensioners that are protesting, it is not the entire pensioners of the state, they are being used by political blackmailers.

It is disturbing and unfortunate that the acclaimed retires have chosen to be blackmailing the Osun State Government and persistently constituting nuisance on the streets of Osogbo to the detriment of the peace-loving citizens through sponsored protest on the payment of gratuity and not pension. I want to describe the protest by some pensioners in Osun state as politically motivated. It is connected with the forthcoming September 2018 governorship election in Osun. These senior citizens have be hoodwinked by the antics of those who want to play on their minds and emotions to make them appear like tools in the hands of desperate political gladiators.

As the people of Osun State warm up for 2018 electioneering campaigns for governorship election, cheap propaganda by Osun pensioners thrives and makes waves in the print, electronic and social media. The Osun pensioners issue is more political than economic because of the eventual revelation. Osun state now ranks third behind Lagos and Rivers in the implementation of the contributory pension scheme in the country. Aregbesola had stated at the presentation of bond certificates to 159 retirees from local government and teaching service. The initial fear about the Contributory Pension Scheme in the state was not necessary.

Protests were orchestrated by some disgruntled elements and their political allies designed to undermine the effort of the state government to sustainably resolve the pension issue once and for all. Osun State government is not only committed to clearing the backlog of pension arrears but also instituting a new regime where retiree’s entitlements are not delayed. The protests were an orchestration by some disgruntled elements and their political allies designed to undermine the effort of the state government to sustainably resolve the pension issue once and for all.

It took Osun State some years to join contributory pension scheme after the law was passed in 2004 during the administration of former President Olusegun Obasanjo. Governor Aregbesola has worked tirelessly in the last three years to key into the scheme and breaks the barrier.

Governor Aregbesola has introduced Osun State into contributory pension scheme in line with his plan of governance activities which have typically focused on operational activities, driven by the desire to minimise the risks of administrative errors. The Governor has considered the changing legislative and regulatory environment which has also led to this scheme operational focus, taking up time that could otherwise be spent on more strategic areas. Governor Aregbesola has identified attributes of good pension scheme governance – largely derived from an examination of leading global pension schemes. Some of these attributes could be regarded as being within the reach of most funds – the core best-practice factors.

It is on record that Governor Aregbesola has broken the barrier of the Pension Reform Act, 2004 (“the Act”) which established a Contributory Pension Scheme for payment of retirement benefits of employees of the Public Service of the Federation, the Federal Capital Territory and the Private Sector. Although the Act came into effect for public sector employees on July 1, 2004, implementation of the Act has started in Osun State.

