2019: APC starts aggressive membership drive

Ahead of the 2019 general elections, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has embarked on aggressive membership drive.

This is as the National Working Committee of APC approved the immediate recommencement of the Continuous Nationwide Membership Registration exercise in all 36 States and the Federal Capital Territory.

Yekini Nabena, APC National Publicity Secretary in a statement on Wednesday said, “the decision follows calls from members of the public interested in joining our great Party to support the Change Agenda of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led APC administration”.

Nabena explained that, “the exercise will include both fresh registrations and revalidation of existing membership for the purposes of issuance of the Party’s permanent memberships cards”.

He urged the party’s teeming supporters and members to take advantage of the exercise.