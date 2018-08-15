2019 Election Budget: INEC meets Senate Committee 

Top management of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is currently meeting with the Senate Committee on INEC on the N242 billion 2019 election budget.

The meeting is holding at Meeting Room 107 of the New Senate Building, National Assembly Complex, Abuja.

INEC chairman, Mahmoud Yakubu is leading the Commission to the meeting with senators who have cut short their annual recess to consider the request.

The development comes exactly six months to the conduct of the General Election billed for February 16, 2019 .

Details later….

OWEDE AGBAJILEKE, Abuja