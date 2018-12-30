2019: Erection of Isiaka, ADC’s billboards violated Ogun signage law  – OGSAA 

The Ogun State Signage and Advertisements Agency (OGSAA) has declared that the erection of campaign billboards belonging to Gboyega Nasir Isiaka, Ogun state governorship candidate of African Democratic Congress (ADC) was carried out illegally, hence, they were bound to be removed in accordance with the State Signage Law.
The statement was made at the weekend by the general manager of OGSAA following the allegation credited to Gboyega Nasir Isiaka Campaign Organization (GNICO) on Friday, wherein the Campaign Organization alleged that the officials of OGSAA were hostile to Isiaka and African Democratic Congress (ADC), prompting the removal and destruction of their campaign billboards erected along major roads in Abeokuta, the state capital.
Speaking at a Press Conference held in Abeokuta at the weekend, Akin Bandele, general manager of OGSAA, said that due process was not followed while erecting Isiaka and ADC’s billboards and the agency is duty bound to regulate and remedy any actions that could violate the State Signage Law without necessarily witch hunting any parties or organizations, adding that compliance with the Signage Law automatically guarantees approval to would -be applicants of such adverts placement.
Bandele, who narrated the bad experience of one of his team in the hands of Gboyega Nasir Isiaka’s political boys when enforcement was made on the illegally erected campaign billboards of Isiaka and ADC in Abeokuta, said, “It is also pertinent to state categorically that as at today, GNICO, has not applied nor paid for a single “A” frame board currently being deployed illegally across the state and The maxim, “He who comes to equity must come with clean hands” is quite apt in this instance.”
While explaining that he has no instruction from anybody not even the governor not to allow parties or candidates to erect billboards, posters or any form of political adverts in as much as they meet up with the prerequisites, stated
“Our attention has been drawn to a press conference held on Friday 28th December 2018 by the Gboyega Nasir Isiaka Campaign Organisation (GNICO) wherein it was alleged that officials of Ogun State Signage and Advertisements Agency (OGSAA) had been hostile to the GNICO campaign.
“We are constrained to formally respond to this grievous allegation and set the records straight to protect the reputation of OGSAA as an organisation guided by professionalism and best practices in its operations.
“On Saturday 1st December 2018, OGSAA Monitoring and Enforcement team on routine duty came across illegal “A” Boards mounted and placed across Abeokuta by GNICO. Expectedly, OGSAA Enforcement team swiftly moved into action and removed the “A” Boards. During the course of this lawful activity, the African Democratic Congress (ADC) members attacked OGSAA officials.
“The leader of OGSAA Enforcement team was seriously rough handled, beaten and he sustained serious injuries. All this happened in the presence of Mr. Gboyega Nasir Isiaka, the gubernatorial candidate of the ADC. The incident was duly reported same day, Saturday 1st December 2018, by officials of OGSAA at the Zone 2 Mobile Police Command, Ibara, Abeokuta.
“The Law Enforcement Agents subsequently cautioned and advised ADC members to follow due process and subsequently removed the offending illegal “A” Boards. This incident was widely reported in the print and electronic media. This verifiable account clearly indicates that GNICO was the aggressor in this incident as against the claim of hostility and bias levelled against OGSAA.
“It is important to place on record that it was only after this incident of Saturday 1st December 2018 that OGSAA received a back dated application and request from GNICO for the deployment of 40 units of “48 sheets” standard billboards.
” Finally, OGSAA enjoins all political parties and their candidates to observe due process by obtaining Permits and Approvals before deploying billboards and other political signs. This will enable the Agency to duly enlist the cooperation of law enforcement agents in securing these valuable media assets. It is important to emphasise, though, that the OGSAA will continue to ENFORCE the law concerning unapproved billboards and campaign signs.”
RAZAQ AYINLA, Abeokuta
Tags: African Democratic Congress
, Gboyega Nasir Isiaka