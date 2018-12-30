PDP raises alarm over Dino’s safety 

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says with the continued lockdown on the residence of Dino Melaye by the police, the Muhammadu Buhari Presidency is turning Nigeria into a police state, where those opposed to President Buhari’s re-election are treated like enemies of the state.
According to the main opposition party, the continued siege on the serving lawmaker’s residence in Abuja, shows that the police under President Buhari, has become an instrument of oppression to subjugate dissenting voices ahead of the 2019 general election.
A statement on Sunday by Kola Ologbondiyan, Director, Media & Publicity PDP Presidential Campaign Organization, insisted that the only sin committed by the lawmaker is his return to the PDP.
The statement reads: “Since Senator Melaye, left the APC, the Buhari administration has continued to hound and harass him, as well as the members of his family with trumped up charges, all aimed to silence and put him out of circulation ahead of the 2019 general election.
“The PDP has become extremely worried about the safety of Senator Melaye and his family members under police lockdown and charges Nigerians to hold President Buhari and the All Progressives Congress (APC) responsible should any harm befall him or any member of his family.
“This is particularly against the background of Senator Melaye’s outcry that the police planned to arrest and inject him with poisonous substance.
“The PDP hopes that opposition figures such as Senator Melaye will not suddenly become victims of ‘accidental discharge’, unexplained assassinations or mysterious motor accidents as move on to the general elections”.
OWEDE AGBAJILEKE, Abuja
