APC Primaries: We will respect guidelines – Oshiohmole
The All Progressives Congress (APC) has pledged to ensure compliance with the electoral guidelines, fairness and justice as well as observe all the principles of internal democracy while conducting its forthcoming party primaries. The National Chairman of the APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, gave the assurance when he spoke to State House correspondents at the end…
Isa Ali “Pantami” and giant strides in the Nigerian IT sector
At the time I wrote my essay entitled “Isa Ali “Pantami”: A Role Model of Leadership in Nigeria” published in...