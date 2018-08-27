APC raises alarm over fake registration website

The ruling All Progressives Congress, APC has raised alarm over a fake registration website for the party circulating in the social media.

The registration website is apcregistration.com. APC last week announced nationwide registration of new members and general revalidation of membership for the subsequent issuance of permanent membership card.

Yekini Nabena, APC Acting National Publicity Secretary Sunday alerted party supporters, members and the general public to a purported membership registration website of APC — apcregistration.com.

Nabena warned that the website which is trending on social media is unauthorised and a scam.

He said, “our internal investigation has revealed that the fake website is sponsored by one of the main opposition political parties in its desperate and criminal plot to harvest APC members ahead of the 2019 General Elections.

“We have deliberately not named the political party and hereby call on relevant security agencies to urgently investigate the website and its sponsors.

“Meanwhile, we urge our teeming supporters and members to take advantage of the ongoing Continuous Nationwide Membership Registration exercise in all 36 States and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

“The exercise will include both fresh registrations and revalidation of existing membership for the purposes of issuance of the Party’s permanent membership cards”, the APC Spokesman stated.