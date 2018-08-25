Buhari congratulates Mali, Zimbabwean leaders

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday congratulated newly re- elected leaders of Mali and Zimbabwe for their successful re-elections.

The President on behalf of the government and people of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, heartily congratulated President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita of Mali on winning the country’s election for a second term in office and who emerged winner of Zimbabwe’s presidential election Emmerson Mnangagwa.

A statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, said President Buhari also felicitated with majority of Malians for giving the incumbent another opportunity to serve them after the August 12, 2018 presidential run-off.

Buhari who the current Chairman of the Economic Community of West African States, ECOWAS, urged the main challenger, Soumaila Cisse and his supporters to abide by the verdict of the people as confirmed by the ruling of the Constitutional Court, and join hands with President Keita in the interest of the country in particular and peace and stability of West Africa.

The Nigerian leader said he firmly believes that the successful outcome of the election in Mali further strengthens Africa’s democratic credentials as the people are allowed to choose their leaders without let or hindrance.

President Buhari , therefore, wished President Keita a successful second tenure in a peaceful and stable atmosphere.