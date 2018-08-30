You defected to APC for your inordinate ambition – Lagos PDP tells Salvador

The Lagos state chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) as stated that the recent defection of its state chairman, Moshood Salvador, to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) was because his aim to actualise his inordinate ambitions.

Salvador Monday defected to the APC, after falling out with his presumed political godfather and leader of the party in the state, Olabode George, who accused him of disregarding the agreed quota for sharing of positions in the state executive.

The disagreement between the duo degenerated recently after the killing of the chairman of the party in Apapa Local Government Area, Adeniyi Aborishade.

But in statement yesterday to the media, and signed by the Publicity Secretary of the Party in the state, Taofik Gani, the party described Salvador as unstable politician whose inordinate ambition and penchant for falsehood will soon be made known to the APC.

The party denied Salvador’s claim that he was driven out of the party by its leader George, stressing that Salvador should rather be grateful to George for making him the party’s state chairman and a former Senatorial candidate of the party.

The statement further said that the party was not bordered about the defection of Salvador to the APC, but would rather be bothered if some individuals who have been rumoured to be defecting with him also defect to the PDP.

“Salvador is an unstable politician whose inordinate ambition and penchant for falsehood will soon be discovered by the APC,” he said.

Meanwhile, Salvado, is to be officially received into the party by the leadership of the APC in the state, in a ceremony expected to hold next Monday at the Agege stadium, which would be graced by the national leader of the party, Bola Tinubu, and other party leaders.

Iniobong Iwok