Politics
I dumped PDP to promote peace, dev. in Niger Delta – ex-gov. Uduaghan
I dumped PDP to promote peace, dev. in Niger Delta – ex-gov. Uduaghan
Former governor of Delta State, Mr Emmanuel Uduaghan has said his defection from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to All Progressives Congress (APC), was informed by the desire to promote peace and development in the Niger Delta. Uduaghan, the immediate past governor of Delta state under the platform of the PD between 2007 and 2015,…
|
Big Read |
|
Analysis
Isa Ali “Pantami” and giant strides in the Nigerian IT sector
At the time I wrote my essay entitled “Isa Ali “Pantami”: A Role Model of Leadership in Nigeria” published in...