Politics
Extension of PVC registration: Ortom urges Benue people to register
Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue has advised Benue people to take advantage of the two weeks extension of the Permanent Voter Card (PVC) registration by INEC by ensuring that they registered. Ortom gave the advice on Friday in Gboko Local Government Area (LGA), Benue during the Supreme Council of the Tiv Nation. The governor said…
Analysis
Why hotel room rates may not reach the $300 mark soon
With a seeming scramble for market share by international brands, the Nigerian hotel market is truly burgeoning. The market features...