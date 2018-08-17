Politics

Extension of PVC registration: Ortom urges Benue people to register

by NAN

August 17, 2018 | 5:07 pm
  |     |     |   Start Conversation

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue has advised Benue people to take advantage of the two weeks extension of the Permanent Voter Card (PVC) registration by INEC by ensuring that they registered. Ortom gave the advice on Friday in Gboko Local Government Area (LGA), Benue during the Supreme Council of the Tiv Nation. The governor said…

login to view this content or Register here
Tags: , , , ,

by NAN

August 17, 2018 | 5:07 pm
  |     |     |   Start Conversation

Big Read |  
Analysis
Why hotel room rates may not reach the $300 mark soon

Why hotel room rates may not reach the $300 mark soon

With a seeming scramble for market share by international brands, the Nigerian hotel market is truly burgeoning. The market features...


Top 100 (300 x250)

Top Stories

BRIU

Diamond

Election Banner