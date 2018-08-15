Politics
IPAC commends INEC for CVR extension, registering 23 new parties
The Inter Party Advisory Council (IPAC) has commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for extending the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) from Aug. 17 to Aug. 31. IPAC National Chairman, Mohammed Nalado, said in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the extension was an indication that INEC did not want any…
Analysis
Desired attributes of Nigeria’s next CEO
The 2019 elections would be significant in several respects. It would be the sixth general election since the return to...