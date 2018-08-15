I joined Accord party because PDP was badly managed -Doyin Okupe

A former Senior Special Assistant on Public Affairs to former President Goodluck Jonathan, Doyin Okupe, said his decision to defect from the main opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) was because the party was hijacked by individuals who could not manage its affairs.

Okupe who was speaking at the stakeholders meeting of the party in Ilupeju Lagos yesterday, which was attended by all the local government chairmen, state executive members and leaders, noted that part of his reasons for leaving was because he was not happy and was tired of the PDP.

“I left the PDP because I was not happy with the people in the party, may be they were young and that is why they did not run the party well. My conscience was not happy in the PDP”. Okupe said.

He added that his decision to join the Accord party was not for his selfish ambition, while promising to use his years of experience in politics to build the party ahead of the 2019 general elections.

The Lagos state chairman of the party, Femi Ikuomola, said the party had put aside its recent internal problems, stressing that it was mobilising members across the state and embarking on reconciliation of aggrieved members ahead of the general elections.

Ikuomola said the party was prepared to defeat the ruling All Progressives Party Congress (APC) in Lagos state, stressing that it was currently strategizing across the state.

“As you can see our party is well position we are strategizing ahead of next year’s elections and we would take over Lagos form APC I can tell you. We have member across state and if the election is free and fair we would win”. Ikuomola said.

Iniobong Iwok