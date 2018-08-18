Politics
Nigeria to provide election support to Guinea-Bissau
Demonstration of voter reg with INEC kit during Prof Yakubu-led ECONEC delegation's meeting with reps of Guinea Bissau civil society in Bissau on 2nd August. Guinea Bissau's National Electoral Commission requested for INEC's assistance to register voters ahead of their election. PHOTO CREDIT: Amadi Chima
Following requests for assistance by Guinea-Bissau, Nigeria’s Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is set to assist that country to ensure smooth voters registration, starting from the 23rd of August, 2018. This is just INEC said over 12.1million Nigerians have been registered ahead of the 2019 general elections in addition to the already existing 70m. Chairman…
Big Read |
Analysis
Why hotel room rates may not reach the $300 mark soon
With a seeming scramble for market share by international brands, the Nigerian hotel market is truly burgeoning. The market features...