PDP Primaries: Dankwambo will not defect – campaign org.
The Presidential Campaign Organisation of Gov. Ibrahim Dankwambo says the governor will remain in People’s Democratic Party (PDP) irrespective of the outcome of the party’s primary. Prof. Terhemba Shija, the Director-General of the campaign organisation, gave the assurance in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Wednesday. He was reacting…
Isa Ali “Pantami” and giant strides in the Nigerian IT sector
At the time I wrote my essay entitled “Isa Ali “Pantami”: A Role Model of Leadership in Nigeria” published in...