Saraki: Arewa Youth warns Miyetti Allah to steer clear of politics

The Arewa Youth for Peace and Security (AYPS) has cautioned the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association, to steer clear of partisan politics and focus on helping to stop the incessant farmers-herders clashes that have claimed many lives across the country.

The group’s warning is coming against the backdrop of a statement credited to the National Coordinator of the association in Benue State, Garus Gololo, where he urged Senate President Bukola Saraki to resign his position immediately or be forced to do so.

Although the national leadership of the association has disassociated itself from the statement, insisting that Gololo spoke in his personal capacity, AYPS National President Salisu Magaji, in a statement on Thursday, expressed shock over the threat made by the association’s chairman.

He reminded the association to realise that Saraki was elected by senators and only two-thirds of the entire legislative body can remove him from office as stipulated by the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

Magaji further cautioned the cattle breeders to desist from heating up the polity, stressing “they should restrict themselves to the constitution of Miyetti Allah. Saraki is a Nigeria and he remains the Senate President of Nigeria as elected by the senators.

“We are shocked and concerned by the statement of the national coordinator of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association in Benue State, Garus Gololo. Is miyetti Allah now a political group? How can they be talking about forcing the Senate President, Senator Abubakar Bukola Saraki out of office? Do they not know he was elected as the Senate President by senators and that only two thirds of the entire senators can remove him from office as stipulated by the constitution of Nigeria?

“We would like to think that this chairman of Miyetti Allah in Benue State does not understand the rudiments and essence of politics. So let him concentrate on how to stop the killings in Benue State and desist henceforth from talking about politics because Miyetti Allah is not a political group.

“He should desist from heating up an already fragile polity. Our laws are clear on how to remove a sitting Senate President. This attempt of resorting to unconstitutional means, as advocated in some quarters, does not mean well for our democracy and ultimately, the stability of our nation.”