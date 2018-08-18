Politics
Secondus appoints Chidoka as Special Adviser
The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Uche Secondus has appointed Osita Chidoka – the candidate of the United Progressive Party (UPP) in the last governorship election in Anambra State – as his Special Adviser on Strategy and External Engagements. Chidoka was also a former Minister of Aviation and one-time Corps Marshal of…
Analysis
Why hotel room rates may not reach the $300 mark soon
With a seeming scramble for market share by international brands, the Nigerian hotel market is truly burgeoning. The market features...