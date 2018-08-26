Thoughts of greatness

Have you ever wondered that everything you will ever do in this life whether good or bad starts from your thought life? If you’ve never thought about it, begin now.

That place you want to go now you realise it starts with a thought. The step you are about to take now begins with a thought. What is it about this thought? Why is this most important aspect of a man’s life? I believe that if it is not so important we would not have been admonished repeatedly by God that we should guard our heart with all diligence for out of it are the issues of life( the force that governs life) Prov.4:23. This aspect of our lives is given to us as an advantage and a form of empowerment to chart the course of our lives. This design is in everyman that ever walked the face of this earth.

You will bear me witness that every fear we ever had, every discouragement that ever came, all came from within, from the realm of our thoughts. And every step of strength we ever took also came from the realm of our thought. It is glaring that this aspect of our lives is like the engine in a vehicle. If it is absent or malfunctioning the vehicle is going nowhere. From the beginning it was created original, untainted, clean, clear and without fault, until sin entered and corrupted it. Immediately every thought of man became wicked, evil, destructive, etc. This became the undoing of man. Since then man became a victim of discoloured and repressible thoughts.

A new thought life came as a result of the death and the resurrection of Jesus on the cross of Calvary. However, serious contention begins the moment we begin to think in line with the new life that Jesus brought. Why should there be oppositions or attacks against the right thought? Life after the fall of man is a fallen life. That is why you do not need to struggle to think evil or for bad imaginations to come to your mind. Do not forget in the fallen world, bad news is good news. In fact if it is not bad, it is not news. To conceive or do evil is effortless, and the system even encourages compromise. You are strange if you do what is right. Why would you disclose 10,000 dollar that you found when no one saw when you found it? The world system cannot fathom such concept, and you must be out of your mind to do that. There is a common proverb that says “Everyone is a thief when nobody is around”. What a conclusion? This emanates from their thought life.

So why should we reposition our thought life? From various examples given already and also from our day to day activities, it is easy to keep failing in this life so long as you align your thoughts with that of this fallen world. For as a man thinks in his heart, so is he (Prov.23:7). Everyone in their present state is a direct reflection of their thoughts. You may not want to admit it but that is true. The poverty, the penury, disappointment, the discouragement and failure are all products of the thoughts in your heart. You live your life from inside out. The enemy that is responsible for planting these thoughts would not standby and allow you get out of his grip. Thinking right thought, repositioning your thought in opposite direction delivers you from the hands of the task master. You cannot think right thought without thinking Jesus thought. Jesus thoughts have capacity to affect and correct other thoughts, he said ” the WORD I speak unto you they are Spirit and Life” (John 6:63). His words impact your life positively. He equally said, “I am the way the TRUTH and the life”) John 14:6). Jesus is the embodiment of truth. Deliberate efforts would have to be made to do this if we truly want a change in our situation. Time has to be made out to settle down to the word of Jesus. The ingestion of his word is the start of repositioning our thought, which consequently affect our lives. Our success in life and business emanates from thinking right thought.

So what are the few steps we must take to reposition our thoughts?

1.Recognition: Recognise that your thought in its present state requires a change. If you are not happy with your present state it is prove-positive that your thoughts are due for a change.

2.Be Intentional: By reason of years of thinking stinking and negative thoughts, we have gotten accustom to such thoughts. So we must be intentional on the type of thoughts that we permit. Fearful thoughts, discouraging thoughts, depressing thoughts, suicidal thoughts are thoughts that come to us naturally , they must be vetted at all times and pushed aside.

3.Be violent; Getting rid of old rotten thoughts is not easy, the more you try to push them off, the more they seem to return back. Such reaction is expected because you have aided them for so long that it becomes their natural habitat. However your insistence and violent attitude will give them no room to remain.

4.Be expectant: Like the saying is, the only incidence that is constant in life is CHANGE. Your present situation brought about by your present thought is subject to change. Be optimistic that a change has begun in your life as your thought changes by thinking Jesus thoughts.

Remain blessed.

@spiritonomics