We are United at Real Madrid- Ramos replies Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo raised some eyebrows in the Spanish capital when he spoke of how he is so pleased that Juventus feels like a family and Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos has hit back, saying that there is a family atmosphere at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu as well.

The defender also went on the discuss the loss of the No.7 and what it means for Los Blancos.

“Here were have always felt like a family, so I don’t know what he was talking about,” Ramos said at a pre-UEFA Super Cup press conference in Tallinn.

“We have had lots of success, which is because we are a family and he was part of that family, which we have continued to have.

“It’s obviously a negative when you lose a player like Cristiano Ronaldo, but we can continue to win and in Real Madrid’s history many have come and gone, but Real Madrid continue to win.

“No one is above Real Madrid, whatever happens Real Madrid will continue to live on and it was his choice to leave.

“The decisions are not mine to make, but the doors are always open to those that want to be part of Real Madrid.

“Losing Ronaldo was hard, but no player is above Real Madrid and we still have the hunger to improve and win more titles.

“The mindset we have is more important than any individuals in the team.”

Discussing Wednesday’s match and the UEFA Super Cup, Ramos was asked for this thoughts on the decision to award the fixture to one of Europe’s smaller cities.

“We don’t decide the venues, we would maybe prefer to be closer to home and not have to travel for two days to get here, but it also gives a country like Estonia the chance first hand to see what Real Madrid are all about, and I hope they enjoy the game,” he said.

“It is a privilege when you get to play in the UEFA Super Cup, and having won three Champions League titles this is a prize.

“We can start the season with a new title, which we hope to win.”

To qualify for this tournament, Real Madrid had to win the Champions League and they were helped by Mohamed Salah’s injury, an incident Jurgen Klopp criticised Ramos for.The defender was asked for his thoughts on the Liverpool coach’s comments, and said he still respects him.

“I won’t answer the question, his opinion is his opinion,” Ramos said.

“I have given my opinion on the matter, maybe he held my arm first, and I have no intention of hurting a player deliberately.

“Maybe he is justifying why he lost, he should look at his players and leave us alone.

“In fact, his opinion doesn’t matter to me. “When we voted on the best managers, I voted for him.”

Ramos received a lot of praise from Nigeria after the Champions League final, especially because the Andalusian flag he wore looks like the Nigerian flag, and he was asked about this too.”I’m happy that my work is recognised and I want to say hello to my fans in Nigeria,” he said.

Finally, the captain was asked about Thibaut Courtois and his Atletico past.

“We don’t judge a player’s past when they join Real Madrid, and we are open to any great player coming to the club,” Ramos said.