Wilfred Ndidi signs new six-year contract extension with Leicester City 

Nigeria international Wilfred Ndidi has put pen to paper on fresh contract at the King Power Stadium.

Ndidi has committed his future to Leicester City, signing a new six-year contract at the club.

The 21-year-old is one of the brightest prospects in the Premier League and his new deal, extended by two years to 2024, represents a big statement by the club as they look to push towards the division’s top six.

Despite his age, Ndidi has been a mainstay in City’s midfield since his arrival from Belgian side Genk in January 2017, missing just six of 58 league games.

The Nigerian international, a star for his nation at the World Cup in the summer, has seen his reputation soar over the past 18 months.

He topped the league for most tackles won last season, while his ball-playing has developed significantly under Claude Puel.