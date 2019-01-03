EPL: Klopp says Liverpool confident ahead of Manchester City clash

Liverpool will need all their fighting qualities to overcome the “best team in the world” Manchester City on Thursday night, manager Juergen Klopp said.
Both sides meet in a blockbuster English Premier League game at the Ettihad, with the winner having more than the bragging rights and important move in the title race.
Shortly after Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola described table-toppers Liverpool as Europe’s best team in his news conference, Klopp has only returned the compliment with interest.
He said Manchester City could not be taken lightly in spite of a dip in form.
Defeats by Chelsea, Crystal Palace and Leicester City last month have left Guardiola’s side in third place with 47 points.
They are seven points behind unbeaten Liverpool and one behind fellow title contenders Tottenham Hotspur.
“We have to be brave, we have to be full of desire, angry again, all that stuff — like in all the other games — but with the knowledge that the opponent is still the best team in the world,” Klopp told a news conference.
“I said it weeks ago because it’s 100 percent my opinion; the way they play and all the things they have achieved and the things they will achieve. Nothing has changed, only the points changed, but not the preparation for the game.
“And we are a very, very, very good football team as well. That’s why we have the amount of points, that’s why we had the results, that’s clear. But we prepare for one game.”
James Milner missed Liverpool’s last two games due to a hamstring injury, but the midfielder is in contention to feature against his former side.
“He was back in training with us yesterday (Tuesday) for the first time. So, we will see,” Klopp said.
“His influence on the team is massive… experience is always important if you know how to use it.”
Anthony NlebemTags: Klopp, Manchester City
|
Latest |
|
Analysis
Liverpool’s three victories over English Premier League champions, Manchester City,...
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp “doesn’t care” about allegations of hypocrisy...