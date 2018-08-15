France 2018: Falconets ready to battle Spain for semi finals ticket

Nigeria’s U20 girls, the Falconets will tackle their counterparts from Spain on Thursday for a place in the semi finals of the FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup finals, with sweet memories of how the Falconets edged the Spaniards in a group phase game in Papua New Guinea two years ago.

Nigeria won that match 2-1, and the two –time silver medallists have confidence they can pull off another victory against La Rojita in Concarneau to earn a berth in the championship’s last four.

Five members of the Class of 2018 were part of that squad that defeated Spain in Papua New Guinea two years ago, including Skipper Rasheedat Ajibade, who has scored both of the Nigerian team’s goals in the ongoing tournament. Four of the girls that played for Spain in Papua New Guinea are in the squad in France.

Nigeria’s tally of four points was the lowest for a team that reached the quarter finals in France, but that would count for nothing when the Falconets file out against La Rojita on Thursday evening, starting from 3pm Nigeria time.

To reach this stage, the Falconets defeated Haiti 1-0 and drew 1-1 with China, after an opening –day 0-1 loss to perennial foes Germany in Saint Malo.

On their part, the Spaniards hammered Paraguay 4-1 and pipped Japan 1-0 before drawing 2-2 with USA.