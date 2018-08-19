NFF Crisis: Nigeria face imminent FIFA ban

A Federal High Court sitting in Jos on Friday, August 17th, 2018 failed to vacate the ex-parte granted Chris Giwa, one of the parties in the leadership crisis that has engulfed the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).

The court had granted the order on June 5, 2018, which gave Giwa the impetus to pose as the President of the NFF.

Following that order, Giwa moved into the NFF headquarters last month, a development that did not go down well with Giwa’s rival, Amaju Pinnick, who rushed to the court with three motions on notice asking the court to vacate the order.

When the case came up for hearing on Friday, counsel to Pinnick, Festus Ukpe, told the court that he had filed three motions on notice and was seeking the leave of court to move them.

He said that the motions sought to ask the court to vacate the ex-parte order earlier granted Giwa on June 5, 2018 so that Nigeria could escape a ban from football activities as threatened by FIFA.

But Giwa’s counsel, Habila Ardzard, raised an objection to Pinnick’s motions, and notified the court of a pending appeal he filed before the Jos Court of Appeal in respect of the case.

He explained that the appeal was challenging the ruling of Justice Musa Kurya which allowed Pinnick to serve Giwa a photocopy of the said motions on notice, instead of original copies.

Ardzard argued that any attempt by the judge to hear any of Pinnick’s motions would amount to “abuse of court processes’’ and “judicial rascality.’’

“My Lord, this Honourable court has been informed of the said appeal before the Jos Court of Appeal, and by that, this court lacks the jurisdiction to continue with this matter pending the determination of the appeal.

“This is the position of the Supreme Court and that of the Appellate court; if the lower court will do otherwise, it will only be setting itself on collision course with the Appex and Appellate Courts.

“We hereby urge your lordship to adjourn the case pending the determination of the appeal by the appellate court,” he argued.

Kurya, in his ruling, said that there were two posers – whether there was an appeal, and whether he could continue with the matter.

In answering the two posers, the judge declared that he had resolved the two in favour of Giwa, and therefore decided to adjourn the case indefinitely.

“Since there is an appeal before the appellate court, I don’t want to be involved in any judicial rascally, therefore I hereby adjourn the case indefinitely,’’ he declared.

The latest attempt is the third by Pinnick to convince the court to vacate the Ex-parte order it granted Giwa.

The court’s position had created anxiety in soccer circles following the threat by FIFA to ban Nigeria if the NFF leadership crisis is not resolved.

In bid to stave off impending FIFA ban, Acting President Yemi Osinbajo Wednesday summon Minister of Sports and Youth Development, Solomon Dalung and the President of Nigeria Football Federation, NFF, Amaju Pinnick and met with them at the Presidential Villa.

BusinessDay had sighted the Amaju Pinnick led executive members to brief the Acting President and the Cabinet at the Council Chamber before the commencement of the weekly Federal Executive Council, FEC, meeting.

Among the four members of Pinnick-led executive sighted at the State House, were the NFF Vice President and the NFF Secretary General.

The Acting President and the Sports Minister later met behind closed doors after the meeting of FEC.

FIFA have also turned down a proposed visit by a Nigerian delegation, led by the Minister for Sports, Solomon Dalung in a bid to discuss the ongoing leadership tussle rocking the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).

Online portal www.aclsports.com exclusively reported that Dalung wrote to FIFA on Wednesday, August 15, through the office of the Nigerian Ambassador to Switzerland, seeking to meet with the FIFA President Gianni Infantino alongside members of his reconciliatory committee and Chris Giwa, head of the other faction. However, FIFA, in a swift reply to Dalung’s request, signed by its Secretary General Fatma Samoura and made available to www.aclsports.com rejected the idea while reiterating the stance of the Bureau Council of FIFA to ban Nigeria on Monday if they fail to do as requested.

“While we are aware of the seriousness and urgency of the matter, we regret to inform you that we are not in a position to respond favourably to your request for an appointment with the FIFA Ieadership. In fact, the FIFA President is indisposed during the proposed period,” stated FIFA in their response.

“Moreover, we would Iike to recall that one member of the proposed delegation, Chris Giwa, is currently under a worldwide ban, in accordance with the decision of the FIFA DiscipIinary Committee dated 10 January 2017 to extend the five—year ban from taking part in any kind of footbaII-related activity imposed by the Nigeria FootbaIl Federation’s (NFF) Disciplinary Committee on 12 May 2016,” FIFA added.

FIFA responded to the Minister that the only channel with which it relates to its member bodies is through the legitimate Football Federation and advised him not to use other means in the future.

“We would Iike to emphasise that we normally communicate with and through our member associations, in this case the NFF under its Iegitimate President Amaju Melvin Pinnick. “Consequently, we would be grateful to have any future correspondence be routed through the NFF directly,” FIFA said.

FIFA had given Nigeria up to Monday, Aug. 20, 2018 to resolve the NFF leadership crisis between Chris Giwa and Amaju Pinnick or face ban on all football affairs.

Anthony Nlebem