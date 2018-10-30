Real Madrid have finally sacked embattled manager Julen Lopetegui after a poor performance since he took charge coupled with a disastrous 5-1 defeat to Barcelona at the El Clasico on Sunday.

Lopetegui took a training session on Monday but his fate was confirmed following a board meeting.

A club statement said “there is a great disproportion between the quality of the staff of Real Madrid” and “the results obtained to date”.

Eight of the current Real squad are on the 30-man shortlist for the 2018 Ballon d’Or.

Solari has a favourable run of fixtures for the start of his tenure, beginning with a Spanish Cup match against Segunda Division B Group 4 side Melilla on Wednesday.

Real then play Valladolid – sixth in La Liga – on Saturday, Group G’s bottom side Viktoria Plzen in the Champions League on 7 November, and the mid-table Celta Vigo the following Sunday.

It is the second time Lopetegui has been sacked this year having been dismissed by Spain two days before the World Cup.

That sacking came after it emerged the Spanish football federation was unaware he was in talks to take the Real job after the tournament.

Real have 14 out of a possible 30 points in the league this season and have taken only one from their past five matches – their worst run since they went pointless in the final five games of 2008-09 under Juande Ramos.

They are now six points above the Spanish top flight’s relegation places, and seven behind leaders Barcelona.

Julen Lopetegui lost the two biggest jobs in Spanish football in in less than five months following his decision to join Real Madrid cost his his role as national team manager at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Lopetegui took charge for 14 games and only picked up 14 points. Real Madrid have also only scored 14 goals and conceded 14 goals.

Anthony Nlebem