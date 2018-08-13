Remita Cup 2018: FCMB, First Bank, Friesland Campina, Leadway Assurance make semi-finals

The highly anticipated Remita Corporate Champions Cup 2018 (Remita Cup) finally kicked off on Sunday, August 12, 2018, with FCMB, Friesland Campina, Leadway Assurance and First Bank making it through to the semi-finals.

The Remita Cup is an annual football tourney for career professionals across various industries, sponsored by leading fintech firm and owners of Remita, SystemSpecs, to promote healthy living, work-life balance and networking among corporate organisations.

Setting the ball rolling at the Sports Pavilion in YabaTech, Lagos, were Friesland Campina, the producers of Peak Milk and 9Mobile, a leading telecoms service provider. Friesland Campina defeated 9Mobile 2-1 to clinch the first semi-final ticket in the competition.

First Bank took a 4-2 victory against Unilever in a penalty shoot-out after a goalless draw in the first and second half, while Leadway Assurance mercilessly beat first time participants, Credit Direct 5-0. FCMB sent the defending Champions, IHS Towers packing, defeating them 1 goal to nil, to own the last semi-final ticket.

Just as sounds of trumpets and drums from fans rented the air to support the corporate football champions, the fans were also thrilled with performance by top hip hop artiste, Reminisce. The Alaga Ibile had them on their feet with his major hit songs, Ponmile, Daddy Mi, Tesojue, Konsignment, and Problem.

Present at the event were the Managing Director of SystemSpecs, Mr. John Obaro; the Remita Cup Tournament Ambassador, Peter Rufai; The Chief Operating Officer of MediaVision (organisers), Mr Jimi Sogbesan; the Executive Director, SystemSpecs, Mr. Deremi Atanda among others.

Before the main games began, there was a novelty match between YabaTech FC and Unilag Marine.

The semi-finals will hold on Sunday, August 19, 2018, at the same venue in YabaTech. FrieslandCampina will take on Leadway Assurance, while First Bank will battle FCMB.

Anthony Nlebem