Roman Abramovich set to sell Chelsea football club for £2bn

Roman Abramovich is exploring a multi-billion-pound sale of Chelsea football club after rejecting an approach from a US private equity firm.

The Russian oligarch’s directors are understood to have hired a specialist investment bank to help with a strategic review after knocking back an offer from Silver Lake Partners, which wanted to buy a minority stake.

The activity follows a £2bn bid earlier this year from the Ineos chemicals tycoon Sir Jim Ratcliffe. Abramovich is said to have turned down Britain’s richest man because he was holding out for a higher bidder.