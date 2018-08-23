APC holds NEC meeting Thursday

The ruling All Progressives Congress, APC is to hold National Executive Committee, NEC meeting Thursday, August 30, 2018. BusinessDay gathered.

The NEC which is to be attended by President Muhammadu Buhari is the first since the assumption of office by the Adams Oshiomhole led leadership of APC.

Reliable sources in the APC National Secretariat confided in Business Day that the NEC would among other things consider the time table for the conduct of the party’s primaries to nominate candidates for the 2019 general elections as well as to determine the cost of nomination forms for all offices.

Meanwhile, the National Secretariat of APC in Abuja remained shut even as the two days Eid el Kabir break ended Wednesday and work resumed Thursday.

According to a circular signed by Abdullahi Gashu’a, Director of Administration, APC National Secretariat has been partially closed from Friday, August 17 – Monday, August 27 to enable staff and party members to travel for the Eid el Kabir celebrations.

The circular read, “The National Working Committee (NWC) has added additional days to allow members of staff to travel to their respective places for the celebration. To this end, the Secretariat will partially close for businesses as follows

“The National Chairman, H. E Adams Aliyu Oshiomhole and members of the NWC wishes all staff a hitch free Sallah celebration and safe trip while urging members to pray for the nation and our great party during the occasion”.

However, Business Day gathered that the week long break is not just for the Sallah celebration but it gave room for interior renovation works at the Secretariat.

This is coming barely one month after the John Oyegun led NWC did interior renovation in the National Secretariat days before handing over to the present leadership.