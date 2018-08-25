Ecobank appoints Mayilamene, Anan-Ankomah as group executives

Ecobank Transnational Incorporated (ETI) the Lome-based parent company of the Ecobank Group has announced the appointment of Yves Mayilamene as group executive, human resources, following the resignation of Julie Essiam early this year. His appointment took effect immediately.

As a member of the group executive committee, he will report directly to the Group CEO. Prior to this appointment, Yves Mayilamene was the deputy group head of human resources and head of human resources for Ecobank Nigeria.

Yves Mayilamene joined Ecobank in 2012 with more than 15 years of experience covering all aspects of Human Resources in Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa. He started his professional career with British American Tobacco (BAT) as a graduate trainee and held different senior HR positions there in Congo, Switzerland, Senegal and Kenya. He then joined the Telecom industry in 2006 to become the Chief Human Resources Officer – Francophone Africa for Celta/ Zain and in 2010, he was appointed Chief Human Resources Officer Africa for Airtel, covering 17 countries.

Yves Mayilamene holds a Master degree in Economics, Finance and Management (Commercial Engineer) from the University of Mons in Belgium and various executive certificates and diploma in leadership, change management and other Human Resources related fields.

Similarly, ETI has appointed Josephine Anan-Ankomah as group executive, commercial banking with immediate effect. This appointment follows an internal recruitment process. As a member of the group executive committee, Josephine Anan-Ankomah will report to the Group CEO.

The position of group executive, commercial banking became vacant following the appointment of Laurence do Rego to the position of Senior Advisor in the Group CEO’s Office. Prior to this appointment, Josephine Anan-Ankomah was the Managing Director of Ecobank Gambia.

Josephine Anan-Ankomah is a well-rounded banker with over 25 years’ experience within Ecobank, having joined Ecobank Ghana in 1992 as a Treasury Officer. She has held various senior positions within the bank, such as Regional Treasurer in several affiliates of the Group, Chief Operating Officer at regional level, Head of Corporate Strategy and Business Development (Ecobank Ghana) and Deputy Head – Investment Banking Group (Ecobank Ghana).

Josephine Anan-Ankomah holds an MBA in Finance from the University of Ghana and a Bachelor of Arts in Economics and Sociology from the same university. She is also a Fellow of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants of Ghana.