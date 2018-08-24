NIS arrests two impersonators, warns expatriates on fraudsters

Nigeria Immigration Services (NIS) has arrested two men parading themselves as officers of the service, attempting to defraud a Chinese company of huge sums of money using forged letterhead purportedly signed by a senior immigration officer.

The fraudsters, a 66-year-old, Emeka John, and 53-year-old James Ezeh, were arrested on August 20, 2018.

In a statement signed by Mohammed Alhaji Alfa, assistant comptroller general, zonal coordinator, it stated that the suspects were in the habit of going to companies to harass and extort money from expatriate workers.

After investigation, Alfa directed that both suspects be handed over to the police for further investigation.

He further advised members of the public, especially companies and organisations that employ the services of expatriates to be wary of such suspected fraudster and imitators as they were not sent by the NIS and their activities were a serious embarrassment to the service.