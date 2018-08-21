Technology
Could a tech-enabled GIG economy unlock solutions to Nigeria’s employment deficit?
18.8%. That is the official unemployment rate in Nigeria as of 2017 according to the National Bureau of Statistics. Anecdotal data off the street have long contested the accuracy and methodology of deriving the country’s unemployment numbers. Be that as it may, what cannot be contested is the fact that unemployment and underemployment contribute massively to the country’s…
Analysis
90 [ninety] candles for Dr. J.K. Randle
Continued from last week. When John Campbell served as the Ambassador of the United States of America to Nigeria from...