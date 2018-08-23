Ghana’s former President John Mahama declares intention for 2020

Ghana’s former president John Dramani Mahama has announced his intention to run for the country’s next election in 2020.

Mahama and his party, National Democratic Congress (NDC) were defeated in 2016 during the general elections by the current president Nana Addo Akufo-Addo of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

“I have submitted my letter to the General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) confirming my decision to contest for the leadership of the party with a clear view on victory in 2020, with your support,” he wrote on Facebook.

“I’ve prayed diligently about the task ahead and I believe I owe a duty to God and my country to take our great party back into government, to right the wrongs of the past and to put an end to the cries of the people under the current dispensation.

“The 2020 election presents our party, the NDC, with a great opportunity to offer yet again, visionary leadership driven by a commitment to create opportunities for all our people and not just a few,” Mahama said.

It will be called that Mahama was the vice president to the late president, John Evans Atta-Mills. Mahama contested and won the highest job of Ghana after the demise of Atta-Mills.

In 2016, Mahama, a northerner, re-contested and lost to Akufo-Addo, a businessman from the south.

The ruling party, NPP, which has its stronghold in the south, equally has a southerner as its flag bearer. NDC, which is the main opposition party, has its stronghold in the north.

With Mahama’s intention to come back, it will again see elections that are sharply divided between the north and the south, as witnessed in 2016.

Joseph Maurice Ogu