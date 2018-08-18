World
Imran Khan sworn in as Pakistan prime minister
Imran Khan
Former cricketer Imran Khan has been sworn-in as the new prime minister of Pakistan, more than two decades after he entered politics, the BBC reports. He was elected prime minister in a vote at the country’s National Assembly on Friday. His PTI party won the most seats in July’s elections and Khan has become PM with…
|
Big Read |
|
Analysis
Why hotel room rates may not reach the $300 mark soon
With a seeming scramble for market share by international brands, the Nigerian hotel market is truly burgeoning. The market features...