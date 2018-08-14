UK

New data sharing plan to boost passenger info apps

by Editor

August 14, 2018 | 2:50 pm
  |     |     |   Start Conversation

British passenger operators have agreed to publish more real-time information to enable tech firms to develop better travel apps under new plans announced on August 8 by rail minister, Jo Johnson, and Rail Delivery Group (RDG) chief executive, Paul Plummer.   The initiative will see more real-time information made available.   The Department for Transport…

login to view this content or Register here
Tags:

by Editor

August 14, 2018 | 2:50 pm
  |     |     |   Start Conversation

Big Read |  
Analysis

African economy: the limits of leapfrogging

KotiogoNg’usilo vividly remembers the first time he saw a car. It was the 1950s and Mr Ng’usilo, a hunter-gatherer from...


MTN Banner ADS 2

Top Stories

BRIU

WSE

Election Banner